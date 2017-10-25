Rivalry Between California, Texas Heats Up With World Series Wagers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Big sports events between big cities always give way to friendly wagers, and the World Series is no exception.

Beer and wine are at stake between the state capitals of California and Texas. Gov. Jerry Brown says, if the Astros win, he will send wine from Napa, while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he will send a six-pack of Houston-brewed beer and Texas barbecue.

Beer and barbecue seem to be a popular betting item, as Mayor Eric Garcetti has promised Kogi barbecue and beer from Golden Road Brew to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

If the @Astros win the series, we will send over a uniquely L.A. meal from our friends at @KogiBBQ & @GoldenRoadBrew. — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 25, 2017

If the Dodgers win, Garcetti says he can’t wait to enjoy some Killens Barbecue and Saint Arnold’s beer.

But, the politicians aren’t the only ones placing bets. Venerable LA hot dog stand Pink’s challenged Good Dog Houston to pay for hot dogs, compliments of the losing hot dog stand.

We’re down like 4 flats on a pickup truck!! Once the @Astros win, we’ll happily take your $$ to give out free #HotDogs to #HTown! 🤘🌭💰 https://t.co/Knu9hjMXBE — Good Dog Houston (@GoodDogHouston) October 23, 2017

The Dodgers and the Astros face off again Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium for Game 2, with first pitch at 5:09 p.m.