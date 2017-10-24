OC Deputies Injured In Vegas Denied Workers’ Comp

ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) — Four off-duty Orange County Sheriff’s deputies rushed in to help when the shooting started in Las Vegas — getting injured themselves.

But they won’t receive workers’ compensation because according to California law off-duty employees aren’t covered when injured in another state.

“The expectation from the Sheriff’s Department is that our Sheriff’s deputies take action when there are lives in danger,” said Tom Dominguez, president of the Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs.

On Monday the Orange County Board of Supervisors announced the off-duty deputies will be not be covered by their California state benefits because the law says they are compensated only when they respond to an incident within the state.

Dominguez said those injured are home recovering from their wounds.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer said throughout California “…the state workers compensation laws do not cover workers’ compensation for this type of conduct without clarity in the law. To do so would be the gift of public funds and a violation of other state laws. It’s up to the legislature to clarify the code for out of state conduct for sworn law enforcement.”

Dominguez plans to take the issue all the way to the state legislature and if he has to, straight to the Supreme Court.