Kids Surprise Mom With Tickets To World Series

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — What’s the best gift you can give to a true blue Dodger fan? Tickets to the World Series, of course.
Valerie Bharadwaj says she still remembers her mother, Teresa Sanchez, screaming in the living room when Kirk Gibson hit that unforgettable home run in 1988.
The lifelong Dodger fan raised her kids to be Dodger fans and was supposed to go to Opening Day this year. But Sanchez was hospitalized on Opening Day, and her children were forced to sell the tickets.
So when the Dodgers made the World Series, Bharadwaj says her youngest brother surprised her family by buying tickets for all of them to go to Game Two.
The adult children asked their mother to read a sign before showing her the tickets.
“‘Hey mom, you’re going to watch the LA Dodgers play in the World Series,'” she read, before gasping.
Her sons handed her the tickets and Sanchez said, “Oh my God, are you serious? We’re all going? Oh no, I don’t believe it! Are these for real?”
Bharadwaj says her mother has waited a long time for her Dodgers to go to the World Series, and she is beyond excited.