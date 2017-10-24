Griffin, Beverley Lead Clippers Past Jazz

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blake Griffin scored 22 points, Patrick Beverley added 19 and the unbeaten Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 102-84 on Tuesday night.

All five starters for the Clippers (3-0) finished in double figures. Austin Rivers had 16 points, Danilo Gallinari 14 and DeAndre Jordan added 11 points and 18 rebounds.

Rookie Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz (2-2) with 19 points, with Rudy Gobert adding 12 points and seven bounds. Thabo Sefolosha finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

The Clippers appeared to take charge to open the second half, finally finding their running game and breaking out to a 19-2 run. They pushed their lead to as many as 21 points before the Jazz made a run behind their bench.

Utah cut the Los Angeles lead to 83-76 after consecutive baskets by Mitchell and got as close as six points before the Clippers defense tightened down the stretch.

Neither team could find any consistency in the first half.

The Clippers led 27-20 at the end of the first quarter but the Jazz went on a 13-2 run early in the second to take a four-point lead. The Clippers rediscovered their offense at the end of the period to lead 42-41 at the half.

TIP-INS

Jazz: With so many teams now wanting to run and play at a fast pace, Utah is something of an anomaly in its generally more deliberate style. Said Jazz coach Quin Snyder: “You have to be who you are. In the end it’s all about what style you play that fits your team.”

Clippers: Coach Doc Rivers said G Milos Teodosic did not actually tear his plantar fascia on Sunday: “But whatever he did, he did it well. That’s why we’re calling it indefinite,” Rivers said. Austin Rivers started Tuesday in place of Teodosic. Doc Rivers said rookies Sindarius Thornwell or Jawun Evans will pick up the bulk of the extra guard time. Said Rivers: “I think Sindarius has a chance to be an elite defender in our league.”

UP NEXT

Jazz: Head to Phoenix on Wednesday to play the Suns.

Clippers: Travel to Portland on Thursday to meet the Trail Blazers.