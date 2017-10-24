Eagle Rock Residents Left In Dark For Dodgers Game

EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) — Eagle Rock residents didn’t get to watch the Dodgers win game one of the World Series Tuesday night because of a power outage.
A bad cable in the area is what shut the power down.
For Arsho Salazar and her son — the game was spoiled — and now pretty much everything in their refrigerator is as well.
“It would have been really interesting to watch the game. This really sucks for the Dodgers fans,” said Arsho Salazar. “It’s just completely unexpected. It’s almost November. This is just crazy.”
“We found out the power was still out when we got home. It sucks. It was hard to get around the house,” said Ethan Salazar.
Sylvia Grepo’s living room was sweltering. She used candles and her cell phone to light the house.
“We don’t have any air. So here I am with my little fan,” said Grepo.
Enterprising Dodgers fans beat the heat and the outage. One woman had a friend stream the Dodgers game to her phone. But for others the darkness and the heat wave was just too much.
“We’re going to be taking off — going to a friend’s house so we can just stay cool over there,” said Arsho Salazar.
