WORLD SERIES: What To Expect: Game 1Where To Watch | Photo Gallery: Media Day | Latest Dodgers News | Headed To Dodger Stadium? Get Live Traffic Updates

Bob Marley’s Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Vandalized

Jamaican reggae musician Bob Marley (1945 - 1981) performs on stage, a microphone in his hand, late 1970s. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Bob Marley’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was found vandalized Monday.

Ana Martinez, spokeswoman for the Walk of Fame, tweeted out a photo of the gouges in the star, which is in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Marley — an internationally known singer, songwriter and musician credited with popularizing reggae music — was awarded the star posthumously in February 2001.

Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame are regularly vandalized, but a frequent target since last year has been Donald Trump’s star, which since last year has seen a wall built around it, several dogs defecating on it, and being completely destroyed. The vandal who destroyed Trump’s star has since pleaded no contest to a charge of felony vandalism.

As for Marley’s star, it will be repaired by the Hollywood Historic Trust at the cost of nearly $3,000, but Martinez said she hopes that the LAPD catches the vandal.

“People are disrespectful,” she said. “I don’t know what they hit it with. I don’t know why people desecrate historic state landmarks.”

