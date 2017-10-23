Woman Questioned In Rash Of North Hollywood Fires

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A woman was being questioned Monday in a series of fires in the North Hollywood area, police said.
The woman, whose name was withheld, was in custody after her arrest on unrelated outstanding warrants, LAPD Officer Sal Ramirez said.
An arson investigation was launched after three tree fires broke out Thursday morning.
At least two vehicles were damaged by flames, authorities said.
Firefighters dispatched shortly after 9 p.m. Friday quickly put out a small fire that damaged a shed in the 11300 block of Kittridge Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
About 1 p.m. Saturday, firefighters put out a blaze that burned four vehicles in a carport and extended into one unit of a four-story condominium complex, LAFD said.
