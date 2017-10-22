To Honor The Dodgers, Pink’s Is Gonna Turn Blue

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — You know Dodger mania has everyone tickled pink.
That even includes businesses and restaurants. So naturally, Pink’s is turning blue!
For the first time in 78 years, the legendary Hollywood hot dog stand is changing its colors.
The restaurant’s co-owner announced Sunday that Pink’s Hot Dog stand has adopted Dodger blue uniforms, umbrellas, walls
and floors, and has even changed the famous storefront banner.
The “blues” will start October 24 and go until “the Dodgers win the 2017 World Series” they said in a statement. They also added, “We love #ThisTeam.”
Although the team is not selling Dodger Dogs — a trademark owned by a different sausage company — they are selling “Blue Hots” through the duration of the World Series. Blue Hots are $4.98.
What’s in a blue hot? A lot of deliciousness on a bun — a hot dog wrapped in bacon, nestled in cheese and drenched
in chili with mustard and onions. (They had us at bacon.)