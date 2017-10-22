‘Suburbicon’ Stars Weigh In On Weinstein Scandal

WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — More stars are weighing in on Hollywood’s biggest sex scandal involving disgraced former studio head Harvey Weinstein.

A-listers Matt Damon, George Clooney and Julianne Moore didn’t shy away from questions about the scandal at the premiere of their movie “Suburbicon” in Westwood.

“To me, the message is somebody as powerful as Harvey can be brought down,” said Damon.

“It’s infuriating,” said Clooney.

“I think right now the most important thing is to empower women to come out and speak out about what happened to them to let people know that it’s not OK,” said Moore.

“What we need is for it to filter down, all the way down to somebody who’s like a single mom, who’s a waitress, who’s getting harassed, when she’s punching out, and she’s afraid to speak up because she’s going to lose her job and she needs her job,” said Damon.

But Weinstein isn’t the only Hollywood power player that’s been the subject of explosive reports — in which dozens of women have accused him of inappropriate behavior.

The LA Times says 38 women have come forward with horrific stories about writer-director James Toback.

“I hope that anyone who is victimizing women and assaulting women and silencing women shouldn’t be allowed to get away with it,” said Clooney.

Damon says the fact that Weinstein lost his career over the scandal is a step in the right direction.

“The fact that one of the most powerful people I’ve ever seen in Hollywood has been banished basically is a shot across the bow to any man in this industry who would leverage and use their power to mistreat women,” said Damon. “I think they’re on notice. You know?”

And he credits the women who’ve contributed to what he called the avalanche against Weinstein.

“Social media has been great in the sense that these really brave women stepped up first and took that chance and made their voices heard,” said Damon. “Allows all these other women to understand they weren’t alone.”