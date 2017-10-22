Best Spooky Cocktails For Halloween In Los Angeles

The Black Widow
CHAYA Venice
110 Navy Street
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 396-1179
www.thechaya.com
CHAYA Venice is celebrating Halloween by paying homage to Halloween by offering The Black Widow. This delicious cocktail comes with orange and plum liqueur. A spider garnishes the rim of the glass along with some black sugar.
Zombie Apocalypse
The Raymond 1886
1250 S Fair Oaks Ave.
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 441-3136
www.theraymond.com
Halloween is drawing near, and The Raymond 1886 is offering a much-needed cocktail to get you in the spirit. Their Zombie Apocalypse cocktail is a collaboration between Jesus Gomez and Adam Vaughn and offers a multi-layered and well-balanced drink.
5 Halloween Cocktails
Good Housekeeping
5635 N Figueroa St.
Los Angeles, CA 90042
(323) 739-6928
goodhousekeepinghlp.com
Located behind Cafe Birdie in Highland Park, Good Housekeeping serves timeless cocktails leaving all the magic to the magicians behind the bar. Bar Director Alex Barbatsis is offering five Halloween spirited cocktails, including Carnival of Souls, a Pumpkin King Eggnog, the Deadly Nightshade, the Oogie Boogie and the Grasshoppers With Grashopper.
Carrot White Russian
The Flats
8400 Wilshire Blvd.
Beverly Hills, CA 90211
(310) 909-7549
www.theflatsrestaurant.com
Taking the flavor profile of the white Russian, Marcos Tello decided to pair it with carrots to create the Carrot White Russian. Tello decided to have some fun for Halloween and flavored the cream with carrot juice and gave it a Jack o Lantern face using coffee grounds.
Scary Skinny Margarita & Activated Charcoal Mule of Death
Greenleaf
929 W Jefferson Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90007
(213) 741-2114
www.greenleafchopshop.com
Greenleaf Gourmet Chopshop has created two new specialty cocktails for Halloween, including the refreshing Scary Skinny Margarita and Activated Charcoal Mule of Death, that will surely get you in the Halloween spirit.
Halloween Candy & More
The Walker Inn
3612 W 6th St.
Los Angeles, CA 90005
(213) 263-2709
www.thewalkerinnla.com
Just in time for Halloween, The Walker Inn is releasing a limited fall menu that will be live for the next three weeks. Five of their Halloween inspired cocktails include: Halloween Candy, Apple pPicking, Cranberry Sauce, Spiced Pumpkin and Stone Fruit.
Dia De Los Muertos Cocktails
FIG
101 Wilshire Blvd.
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 319-3111
www.figsantamonica.com
FIG Restaurant, located inside the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, will be offering two Dia De Los Muertos inspired cocktails, including inferno and a basil cranberry mezcal julep. The two day of the dead inspired cocktais will be offered from October 31 – November 2, 2017 from 5pm-10pm.
Poison Margarita
Red O Los Angeles
8155 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 655-5009
www.RedORestaurant.com
At Red O Los Angeles on Melrose Avenue and Red O Santa Monica, the Poison Margarita is the perfect drink for Halloween. With sage and blackberry undertones and activated charcoal, this cocktail will drive any haunting ghosts away while you are left to sip this smoky margarita in peace.
Smashing Pumpkins Cocktail
Rock and Reilly’s
8911 Sunset Blvd.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 360-1400
www.rockandreillys.com
Available at the Sunset Strip & DTLA locations, Rock & Reilly’s invites guests to sip on the smashing pumpkins cocktail. This seasonal cocktail combines the flavors and spices of fall, including Reilly’s Ginger, pumpkin cream liqueur, and Franagelico. It is then topped with whipped cream, sprinkled with powdered cinnamon, microplane fresh nutmeg and garnished with a full cinnamon stick.
Grinch Lantern
Le Petit Paris
418 S Spring St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 217-4445
www.lepetitparisla.com
Le Petit Paris, the authentic Parisian brasserie in the heart of downtown L.A., offers a festive green cocktail, to celebrate Halloween. Don’t be fooled by the cocktail trickery as the grinch lantern is mixed with bourbon, curacao, fresh lemon juice, blackberry cream, and topped with a homemade macaron.
Pumpkin Espresso Martini
H2 Kitchen & Bar
Loews Hollywood Hotel
1755 N Highland Ave.
Hollywood, California, 90028
(323) 856-1200
www.loewshotels.com
H2 Kitchen & Bar at Loews Hollywood Hotel is whipping up a Halloween cocktail called the pumpkin espresso martini. Made with vodka, espresso, pumpkin syrup and half & half, this frothy drink will put anyone in a fall mood.
Smoking Berries & Bubbles
Ocean Prime
9595 Wilshire Blvd.
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
(310) 859-4818
www.ocean-prime.com
The perfect addition to a Halloween dinner at Ocean Prime is the spooky Smoking Berries & Bubbles. The cocktail, which comes shaken tableside, features Belvedere Citrus Vodka, marinated blackberries, house made sour, Domaine Chandon Brut and dry ice smoke.
The Dark Night
The Standing Room
1320 Hermosa Ave.
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 318-1272
thestandingroomrestaurant.com
The Standing Room offers American-Korean fusion fare and is known for their generous happy hour, live music and notoriously tall burgers. This Halloween, the eatery is serving the Dark Night, a spooky, one of a kind cocktail that is mixed with Basil Hayden’s bourbon, maple syrup, cold brew coffee and an added cinnamon stick for some Halloween spice.
Halloween Margarita, Pumpkin Spice Sour & Caramel Apple Martini
Norah
8279 Santa Monica Blvd.
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 450-4211
www.norahrestaurant.com
West Hollywood’s Norah is featuring three spooky themed cocktails to celebrate Halloween. Drink a tasty Halloween Margarita, a Pumpkin Spice Sour and their Caramel Apple Martini to help you get in the mood for the holiday.
Theda’s River
Cleo Hollywood
The Redbury Hollywood
1717 Vine St.
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 962-1711
www.sbe.com
sbe’s intimate restaurant combining Hollywood style with Mediterranean charm is honoring the “ghosts” of sultry sirens of Hollywood’s past with a special seasonal cocktail called Theda’s River. The drink is created as an homage to 1900’s silent film actress Theda Bara who is known for playing dark and desirous vampires of all types. The cocktail is a dark and alluring tequila based cocktail with Avion Espresso Tequila, Kahlúa, orange bitters, espresso, and a pumpkin spiced sugar rim, and will be served at both Cleo Hollywood and Cleo LA Live through Halloween.
The Ninute ‘til Midnight Cocktail
Officine BRERA
1331 E 6th St.
Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 553-8006
www.officinebrera.com
DTLA’s sophisticated contemporary Italian restaurant and bar Officine BRERA takes traditional recipes and combines them with contemporary techniques. This Halloween, the minute ‘til midnight cocktail provides a seasonal twist on the classic old fashioned. It is made with Buffalo Trace bourbon, pumpkin purée, walnut bitters and garnished with nutmeg for a bit of spice.
Headless Horseman
Salt
Marina Del Rey Hotel
13534 Bali Way
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
(424) 289-8223
www.marinadelreyhotel.com
SALT Restaurant & Bar, located in the Marina del Rey Hotel, offers California cuisine in an inviting atmosphere with indoor/outdoor seating coupled with a spirited cocktail menu with signature drinks utilizing fresh ingredients. For the Halloween season, SALT whipped up the Headless Horseman cocktail made with rye whiskey, apple brandy, allspice liqueur, with maple syrup and pumpkin puree.
Thirsty Night Cocktail
Cast Restaurant & Lounge
Viceroy Hotel
1819 Ocean Ave.
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 260-7511
Cast Restaurant & Lounge.com
Whether at the restaurant or poolside bar, this Santa Monica hotspot features locally sourced fare and a strong cocktail culture. Cast invites guests to celebrate Halloween with their thirsty night cocktail made with vodka, jalapenos, olives, sweet cherries, and mint.