Best Spooky Cocktails For Halloween In Los Angeles

If you’re ready to get into the Halloween spirit early, head to your local neighborhood haunt for drinks that are sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Restaurants and bars across L.A. are getting into the spirit with special themed cocktails on the menu that will speak to your love of Halloween.



The Black Widow

www.thechaya.com CHAYA Venice110 Navy StreetVenice, CA 90291(310) 396-1179 CHAYA Venice is celebrating Halloween by paying homage to Halloween by offering The Black Widow. This delicious cocktail comes with orange and plum liqueur. A spider garnishes the rim of the glass along with some black sugar.



Zombie Apocalypse

www.theraymond.com The Raymond 18861250 S Fair Oaks Ave.Pasadena, CA 91105(626) 441-3136 Halloween is drawing near, and The Raymond 1886 is offering a much-needed cocktail to get you in the spirit. Their Zombie Apocalypse cocktail is a collaboration between Jesus Gomez and Adam Vaughn and offers a multi-layered and well-balanced drink.



5 Halloween Cocktails

goodhousekeepinghlp.com Good Housekeeping5635 N Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90042(323) 739-6928 Located behind Cafe Birdie in Highland Park, Good Housekeeping serves timeless cocktails leaving all the magic to the magicians behind the bar. Bar Director Alex Barbatsis is offering five Halloween spirited cocktails, including Carnival of Souls, a Pumpkin King Eggnog, the Deadly Nightshade, the Oogie Boogie and the Grasshoppers With Grashopper.



Carrot White Russian

www.theflatsrestaurant.com The Flats8400 Wilshire Blvd.Beverly Hills, CA 90211(310) 909-7549 Taking the flavor profile of the white Russian, Marcos Tello decided to pair it with carrots to create the Carrot White Russian. Tello decided to have some fun for Halloween and flavored the cream with carrot juice and gave it a Jack o Lantern face using coffee grounds.



Scary Skinny Margarita & Activated Charcoal Mule of Death

www.greenleafchopshop.com Greenleaf929 W Jefferson Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90007(213) 741-2114 Greenleaf Gourmet Chopshop has created two new specialty cocktails for Halloween, including the refreshing Scary Skinny Margarita and Activated Charcoal Mule of Death, that will surely get you in the Halloween spirit.



Halloween Candy & More

www.thewalkerinnla.com The Walker Inn3612 W 6th St.Los Angeles, CA 90005(213) 263-2709 Just in time for Halloween, The Walker Inn is releasing a limited fall menu that will be live for the next three weeks. Five of their Halloween inspired cocktails include: Halloween Candy, Apple pPicking, Cranberry Sauce, Spiced Pumpkin and Stone Fruit.



Dia De Los Muertos Cocktails

www.figsantamonica.com FIG101 Wilshire Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 319-3111 FIG Restaurant, located inside the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, will be offering two Dia De Los Muertos inspired cocktails, including inferno and a basil cranberry mezcal julep. The two day of the dead inspired cocktais will be offered from October 31 – November 2, 2017 from 5pm-10pm.



Poison Margarita

www.RedORestaurant.com Red O Los Angeles8155 Melrose AveLos Angeles, CA 90046(323) 655-5009 At Red O Los Angeles on Melrose Avenue and Red O Santa Monica, the Poison Margarita is the perfect drink for Halloween. With sage and blackberry undertones and activated charcoal, this cocktail will drive any haunting ghosts away while you are left to sip this smoky margarita in peace.



Smashing Pumpkins Cocktail

www.rockandreillys.com Rock and Reilly’s8911 Sunset Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(310) 360-1400 Available at the Sunset Strip & DTLA locations, Rock & Reilly’s invites guests to sip on the smashing pumpkins cocktail. This seasonal cocktail combines the flavors and spices of fall, including Reilly’s Ginger, pumpkin cream liqueur, and Franagelico. It is then topped with whipped cream, sprinkled with powdered cinnamon, microplane fresh nutmeg and garnished with a full cinnamon stick.



Grinch Lantern

www.lepetitparisla.com Le Petit Paris418 S Spring St.Los Angeles, CA 90013(213) 217-4445 Le Petit Paris, the authentic Parisian brasserie in the heart of downtown L.A., offers a festive green cocktail, to celebrate Halloween. Don’t be fooled by the cocktail trickery as the grinch lantern is mixed with bourbon, curacao, fresh lemon juice, blackberry cream, and topped with a homemade macaron.



Pumpkin Espresso Martini

www.loewshotels.com H2 Kitchen & BarLoews Hollywood Hotel1755 N Highland Ave.Hollywood, California, 90028(323) 856-1200 H2 Kitchen & Bar at Loews Hollywood Hotel is whipping up a Halloween cocktail called the pumpkin espresso martini. Made with vodka, espresso, pumpkin syrup and half & half, this frothy drink will put anyone in a fall mood.



Smoking Berries & Bubbles

www.ocean-prime.com Ocean Prime9595 Wilshire Blvd.Beverly Hills, CA 90212(310) 859-4818 The perfect addition to a Halloween dinner at Ocean Prime is the spooky Smoking Berries & Bubbles. The cocktail, which comes shaken tableside, features Belvedere Citrus Vodka, marinated blackberries, house made sour, Domaine Chandon Brut and dry ice smoke.



The Dark Night

thestandingroomrestaurant.com The Standing Room1320 Hermosa Ave.Hermosa Beach, CA 90254(310) 318-1272 The Standing Room offers American-Korean fusion fare and is known for their generous happy hour, live music and notoriously tall burgers. This Halloween, the eatery is serving the Dark Night, a spooky, one of a kind cocktail that is mixed with Basil Hayden’s bourbon, maple syrup, cold brew coffee and an added cinnamon stick for some Halloween spice.



Halloween Margarita, Pumpkin Spice Sour & Caramel Apple Martini

www.norahrestaurant.com Norah8279 Santa Monica Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90046(323) 450-4211 West Hollywood’s Norah is featuring three spooky themed cocktails to celebrate Halloween. Drink a tasty Halloween Margarita, a Pumpkin Spice Sour and their Caramel Apple Martini to help you get in the mood for the holiday.



Theda’s River

www.sbe.com Cleo HollywoodThe Redbury Hollywood1717 Vine St.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 962-1711 sbe’s intimate restaurant combining Hollywood style with Mediterranean charm is honoring the “ghosts” of sultry sirens of Hollywood’s past with a special seasonal cocktail called Theda’s River. The drink is created as an homage to 1900’s silent film actress Theda Bara who is known for playing dark and desirous vampires of all types. The cocktail is a dark and alluring tequila based cocktail with Avion Espresso Tequila, Kahlúa, orange bitters, espresso, and a pumpkin spiced sugar rim, and will be served at both Cleo Hollywood and Cleo LA Live through Halloween.



The Ninute ‘til Midnight Cocktail

www.officinebrera.com Officine BRERA1331 E 6th St.Los Angeles, CA 90021(213) 553-8006 DTLA’s sophisticated contemporary Italian restaurant and bar Officine BRERA takes traditional recipes and combines them with contemporary techniques. This Halloween, the minute ‘til midnight cocktail provides a seasonal twist on the classic old fashioned. It is made with Buffalo Trace bourbon, pumpkin purée, walnut bitters and garnished with nutmeg for a bit of spice.



Headless Horseman

www.marinadelreyhotel.com SaltMarina Del Rey Hotel13534 Bali WayMarina Del Rey, CA 90292(424) 289-8223 SALT Restaurant & Bar, located in the Marina del Rey Hotel, offers California cuisine in an inviting atmosphere with indoor/outdoor seating coupled with a spirited cocktail menu with signature drinks utilizing fresh ingredients. For the Halloween season, SALT whipped up the Headless Horseman cocktail made with rye whiskey, apple brandy, allspice liqueur, with maple syrup and pumpkin puree.



Thirsty Night Cocktail

Cast Restaurant & Lounge.com Cast Restaurant & LoungeViceroy Hotel1819 Ocean Ave.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 260-7511 Whether at the restaurant or poolside bar, this Santa Monica hotspot features locally sourced fare and a strong cocktail culture. Cast invites guests to celebrate Halloween with their thirsty night cocktail made with vodka, jalapenos, olives, sweet cherries, and mint.