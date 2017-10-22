2 Women Nabbed On Fraud Charges For Raising Money For Dead Baby — They Didn’t Have

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Two women have been arrested on fraud charges after allegedly raising money to bury a dead baby neither of them actually had.
Sheriff’s said they saw a 26-year-old woman named Chasity Marie Doll panhandling at the corner of Tippecanoe amd Coulston in San Benrardino. Doll was arrested for the panhandling and booked.
An hour later, Michele Love, 41, was allegedly panhandling at the same location. During Love’s booking, evidence was found linking the two suspects.
An investigation was launched and it was determined both Doll and Love worked together to produce signs to get donations from the public by requesting donations for their baby’s burial. The baby shown in the poster does not belong to either of the suspects, officials said.
This was done under false pretense and there were no burial funds needed.
Doll was described as a transient in Loma Linda. Love was described as a resident of Yucca Valley.
If you were a victim of this rouse or have any additional information regarding this case, you’re asked to contact the Central Station at (909) 387-3545.