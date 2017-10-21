Possible Record Heat Brings ‘Potential For Very Rapid Fire Growth,’ Forecasters Warn

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Possible record heat coupled with anticipated Santa Ana winds could bring the potential for “very rapid fire growth,” forecasters warned.
Portions of Southern California are under red flag warnings through Tuesday.
The National Weather Service says gusty north winds of up to 50 mph are possible for the mountains of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles Saturday.
On Sunday through Tuesday, the counties of Los Angeles and Ventura are also expected to experience gusty northeast winds of up to 50 mph.
The NWS says Santa Ana winds will be the strongest on Monday through Tuesday, and will result in warming and drying.
In addition to the increased fire danger, forecasters are warning of an increased threat of heat-related illnesses for coastal and valley areas on Monday through Tuesday.
Temperatures Saturday are expected to be into the 70s for the beaches, and 80s elsewhere. Possible record-breaking heat could occur as early as Sunday.