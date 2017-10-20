Police Increase Patrols At Fontana High After Online Threats

FONTANA (CBSLA) – Police are upping patrols Friday at Fontana High School following online threats that were purportedly made against students at the school.
On Thursday night, the Fontana School Police Department learned of threats that had been made by a student against other students. Following an investigation, it determined they were not credible.
However, as a precaution, officers will be increasing patrols at the school Friday. Furthermore, police also canceled a Univision event that had been scheduled for Friday morning.
Police did not confirm any details on the nature of the threats or whether the student in question would face discipline or charges.