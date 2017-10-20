Only On 2: Video Captures Image Of Female Arsonist On The Loose In NoHo

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Detectives are on the hunt for an arsonist who has been striking in North Hollywood.

CBS2’s Peter Daut said there was a major twist in the case Friday evening.

Detectives have never-before-seen security video that appears to have captures an image of the elusive arsonist .

It’s a story that is Only On 2. Officials said the arsonist set several fires this week in North Hollywood. Investigators has described the arsonist they were looking for as a man on a bicycle.

But now, the twiest — they may need to start looking for a woman — the new video shows the culprit trying to set a truck on fire.

The security video is alarming. Also alarming, the woman in question appeared to roll up on the CBS2/KCAL9 news van while Daut was shooting this piece Friday evening.

Early Thursday morning, a woman matching the woman who rolled up on the news van, appears to pull up to a big-rig. Using the items from her bag, she spends several minutes cutting rope and then soaking it in lighter fluid before stuffing it into the gas tank.

She is then shown setting the truck on fire.

The flames grow quickly but then begin to die.

She continues to circle the truck on her bike watching carefully to see what happens next.

Eventually. she gives up and rides away. But moments later, in the same area, there are flames more than 30 feet high.

The fire destroyed several cars and trees.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Panicked homeowners used garden hoses to try to put the flames out.

Investigators said this was just one of four separate fires deliberately set less than a mile apart Thursday morning in NoHo.

“She wanted to do what she does. and she had all the equipment.” said the owner of A-1 Home Improvement on Victory Boulevard.

He did not want to show his face but believes the woman caught on his security cameras also tried to set his dumpster on fire a month ago.

He’s grateful his neighbor’s truck only had minor burns but shudders to think what could have happened.

“She wanted to see she did something destructive, and she could say ‘yeah I did this.’ It could have been worse,” he said.

And since she’s still on the loose, he’s terrified she might strike again.

“She’s going to do something worse than what she’s already done. stop causing mayhem,” he said.

Friday evening, while editing his report, a woman who fit the description of the arsonist rolled by.

Daut got one question in before the woman took off. “I’m just trying to get on line (on my phone)” she said before peddling away down Victory.

Daut called 911 and police are actively searching for the woman. He also called LA City Fire Department and theyalso plan to look at the video.