Report: Mariah Carey’s LA Home Burglarized For $50K In Purses, Sunglasses

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mariah Carey has joined a growing number of Los Angeles celebrities who have had their Los Angeles-area homes burglarized.
The singer’s Los Angeles mansion was hit by burglars, who got away with $50,000 in purses and sunglasses, but no jewelry, according to TMZ.
Los Angeles police would not confirm a burglary investigation involving Carey, but the TMZ report says her home was broken into at about 3 a.m. Thursday while she was in New York City. No one else was home at the time.
The burglars reportedly got into the home through a window or door on an upper floor. A ladder was apparently found in the backyard.
Dozens of celebrities have been hit by burglars this year, including David Spade, Jaime Pressly, Ronda Rousey, former Lakers Coach Byron Scott, Jason Derulo, Emmy Rossum, Dodgers star Yasiel Puig, Nicki Minaj, and Alanis Morisette, at their homes from West Los Angeles to the San Fernando Valley.