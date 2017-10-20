How An LA City Councilman Helped KFC Win The Internet

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 4, 2015: Los Angeles City Hall President Herb Wesson is all smiles after receiving a congratulatory phone call in his district office from the city's CAO Miguel Santana the day after he was elected to a third term by a landslide on March 4, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With apologies to the other members of the Los Angeles City Council, Herb Wesson is now officially the most famous council member – thanks to KFC.

It all started when Twitter user @edgette22 took a second look at the 11 accounts KFC follows on the social media platform.

To review, that’s five original Spice Girls – Geri Horner, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Victoria Beckham – and six verified Herbs: Wesson, Herb Scribner, Herb Waters, Herb Dean, Herb Sendek, and Herb Alpert.

Eleven Herbs and Spices in total.

It’s a revelation that has some crowning KFC – whose eccentric campaign of multiple actors portraying Colonel Sanders has garnered more than a million followers – as the most unexpectedly genius corporate accounts on Twitter.

