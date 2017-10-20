How An LA City Councilman Helped KFC Win The Internet

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With apologies to the other members of the Los Angeles City Council, Herb Wesson is now officially the most famous council member – thanks to KFC.

It all started when Twitter user @edgette22 took a second look at the 11 accounts KFC follows on the social media platform.

.@KFC follows 11 people. Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb. 11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this. — Edge (@edgette22) October 19, 2017

To review, that’s five original Spice Girls – Geri Horner, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Victoria Beckham – and six verified Herbs: Wesson, Herb Scribner, Herb Waters, Herb Dean, Herb Sendek, and Herb Alpert.

Eleven Herbs and Spices in total.

It’s a revelation that has some crowning KFC – whose eccentric campaign of multiple actors portraying Colonel Sanders has garnered more than a million followers – as the most unexpectedly genius corporate accounts on Twitter.

Their follower strategy is so on brand it hurts. — ➕MarthaMarthaMartha➕ (@jurzynski) October 20, 2017

What level of clever is this? — #StopKurt2017 (@Arquipimp) October 20, 2017

lmao the brand is strong — Jasmine López (@jasminejamboree) October 20, 2017

Omg, this is my favorite thing I’ve seen on Twitter. — Greg Savage (@TheSavageTruth) October 20, 2017

It’s making my day. I’m fighting the urge to tell everyone I know. — Michelle Zink (@MichelleZink) October 20, 2017