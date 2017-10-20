LA Fans Euphoric Over Dodgers Return To World Series

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nearly three decades later, the Los Angeles Dodgers are headed back to the World Series and fans are ecstatic and serious about getting ready.

Stores like Dick’s Sporting Goods in Pasadena opened early Friday morning, just hours after the Dodgers won the NLCS pennant from the Chicago Cubs with an 11-1 rout at Wrigley Field.

“I’ve waited 29 years,” one fan said. “You know what I told my wife, if you’re not going with me, I’m going to get some stuff right now.”

Fans took to the streets in East Los Angeles late Thursday, gathering in exuberant crowds at Atlantic Avenue and Whittier Boulevard in a largely peaceful celebration. They crowded sidewalks and waved flags at passing drivers, who honked back in response.

The Dodgers naturally celebrated with a champagne shower in the locker room after they were awarded the NLCS trophy. Ace Clayton Kershaw was later spotted out on the field, holding his 1-year-old son as his daughter jumped up and down on the mound.

“This has been a dream, you know, to play in the World Series, I think that’s what any little kid thinks about,” Kershaw told CBS 2’s Jill Arrington. “You know for me, I know we have four more wins to go, but right now, we get to go to the World Series. I never thought I’d get to say that, so it’s pretty cool.”

The team landed at Los Angeles International Airport at about 3:30 a.m. Friday. Cody Bellinger said the team would spend their Friday relaxing and watching the Game 6 of the American League championship series to see who they might face in the World Series – the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees.

As of 6 a.m., the Dodgers had not yet made World Series tickets at Dodger Stadium available for sale, but immediately after Thursday night’s game, Stub Hub was already offering World Series tickets for more than $900 apiece. The World Series will start Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.