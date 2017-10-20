ER Nurse Testifies That 8-Year-Old Abused Boy Had Injuries ‘Head To Toe’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The trial of a Palmdale man accused of beating and torturing an 8-year-old boy to death continued Friday with more harrowing and emotional testimony.

Prosecutors said the child was tortured for months before he died.

CBS2’s Cristy Fajardo reported from the courthouse.

She said jurors were again crying and teary when testimony was given about how Gabriel Fernandez was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital.

The story has made international headlines. So many people wanted to be in the courtroom, Fajardo reported, the bailiff had to turn some away.

First to testify. Emily Rebar, an ER nurse who was there when Gabriel arrived. She recounted in graphic detail all the injuries the boy had on his body.

“There were multiple injuries,” she said, “of different types. Abrasions, open wounds, there was bruising. There was swelling, there were marks on the legs. There was skin missing off the top of his neck.”

Isauro Aguirre is on trial for the torture and murder of the boy Gabriel’s mother, Pearl Fernandez, will be tried separately.

The nurse told the court that not an inch of the boy’s body escaped harm. She said there were multiple injuries on him “head to toe.”

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom as Gabriel’s sister took the stand for cross-examination.

The defense asked her about her mother hitting her with a metal bat. The line of questioning seemed to indicate it was the mother who was the abuser.

Gabriel’s brother also took the stand briefly. He was also asked about abuse before his mother met Aguirre.

Next week, jurors will hear from the coroner.