LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Enrique Hernandez put a Hollywood ending on an LA story three decades in the making.

Fueled by Hernandez’s home run trilogy, Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers are finally going to the World Series.

Dodgers fans have waited a long time — since before social media even existed — for the Dodgers to return to the World Series took to social media to express their enthusiasm.

Here is a sample of the conversation:

Congrats #Dodgers! Love, some fellow L.A. champs! We also like to take photos on a field after we win* * a moral victory. pic.twitter.com/y8b7NoLkeI — Space Glam (@SpaceGlampions) October 20, 2017

Twitter Petition: We who retweet this hereby ask the @Dodgers: to get Vin Scully out of retirement to call the World Series. (Please RT) — Mike Gatto (@mikegatto) October 20, 2017

And without Corey Seager. Seriously, just give "us" the title already 😎⚾#Dodgers #ThisTeam — Mario (@AKAbetin) October 20, 2017

My boys made it!!!! I called it and never lost faith after 29 years we going to the World Series Let's go #Dodgers #calilove @Dodgers — Jenny D. Campos (@jayydeecali) October 20, 2017

Clayton Kershaw was born in 1988, also last year the #Dodgers reached the World Series. — John Silva (@JohnnySilva619) October 20, 2017

W O R L D. S E R I E S.#dodgers #ThisTeam — cale (@DEKOsound) October 20, 2017

THIS TEAM! Ready for some new Dodger World Series Hardware! See you all Tuesday…….. pic.twitter.com/dhWp22AdTi — Steve Garvey (@SteveGarvey6) October 20, 2017

Congrats to our @Dodgers on winning the pennant and getting back to the #WorldSeries. Let's go #Dodgers! #ThisTeamLA — Bob Blumenfield (@BobBlumenfield) October 20, 2017

Vin Scully now has to come out of retirement to announce the games. #ThisTeam @Dodgers #Dodgers — Dennis DePew (@DennisDePew) October 20, 2017

#Dodgers Hernandez was a great start by Roberts tonight. New #NLCS record 7 RBI game. — ShagFromScuffletown (@ShagOnSports) October 20, 2017

But my team is finally in the World Series! #Dodgers ⚾️💙 — esmeralda (@_esmeralda08) October 20, 2017

Is there a hat trick in baseball?! 3 home runs for Kike tonight!!! #enfuego #dodgers 💙⚾️💙⚾️ — Michelle B (@missmichelleb47) October 20, 2017