Infant Dead; Was Found Naked, Unconscious With Mother, Sister In South LA Parking Lot

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A baby girl was pronounced dead Thursday at a scene where she and a woman and an older girl were found naked, unconscious and covered in white powder in the parking lot of a South Los Angeles market.

Officers went to South San Pedro and East 23rd streets at 1:44 a.m. on the report of a woman screaming, Los Angeles police officials said. The three were found naked on the ground of the Numero Uno market parking lot, covered in a white powder and not breathing, LAPD Capt. Michael Rimkunas said.

The baby, believed to be 1 to 2 months old, was declared dead at the scene. She was found with an 8-year-old girl and a 26-year-old woman, believed to be the mother of both girls and a resident of the area who may have walked to the location, police said.

They were taken to a hospital, where the woman is in critical condition and the girl is stable.

Police said it was not immediately clear what happened to them, or what injuries they may have suffered.

A HazMat team is on the scene processing the white powder to determine what it is, Rimkunas said.

“There is quite a lot of the substance on the ground,” he said.

Investigators will review surveillance video from the scene and are searching for witnesses.

