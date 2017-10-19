Reports Of Armed Man Prompts Evacuations At Sylmar Hospital

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – A San Fernando Valley-area hospital was evacuated Thursday after a man with a gun was reportedly seen at the location, authorities said.

No active shooter was found at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in the Sylmar area, but evacuation orders were issued, according to sheriff’s officials.

No shots were believed to have been fired and no injuries were reported.

The initial report – said to have originated from a third party – indicated only that a person possibly carrying a gun had been spotted at the hospital, officials said.

SKY2 footage showed a crowd of people – including several in wheelchairs and on gurneys – leaving the hospital on the north edge of the city.

Authorities were seen questioning some people as possible witnesses or suspects.

Hospital employee Lois Ramirez told KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO that the facility was placed on lockdown after “the sheriff’s department had called in what we call a `code silver.”‘

It wasn’t clear how the lockdown affected the hospital’s intensive care units or operating rooms.

