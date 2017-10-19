Fugitive Couple Wanted In 17-Year-Old LA Molestation Case Captured In Florida

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A couple who ran a private school in Crenshaw — before going on the run in April 2000 following allegations of molestation — were captured in Florida this week.
Joseph Green, 52, and Chanell Warren, 43, were arrested Wednesday at their home in Plantation, a city in the Miami metropolitan area. Plantation police arrested the two on an out-of-state California warrant for sex assault charges, according to WFOR-TV.
Green and Warren owned the Enlightened Minds Private School, located at 2700 West 54th St., which was geared to educating children from South Central L.A. According to Los Angeles police, the two ran the school under the aliases of Ty Yiyara and Tisa Yiyara.
On April 12, 2000, they were charged with engaging in sexual acts with a 16-year-old female student in off-school hours. The couple immediately disappeared and have been on the run ever since.
The school shut down following the criminal allegations.
Los Angeles police told CBS2 early Thursday they were not immediately aware of the arrests.