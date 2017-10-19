State Commission Takes Up Divisive Huntington Beach Desalination Plant

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – The State Lands Commission Thursday is set to hold a critical vote on whether to renew a lease with a developer building a controversial desalination plant in Huntington Beach.

The three-member commission, which is chaired by California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, will decide whether to renew an amended lease proposal from Poseidon Water that includes modifying intake and discharge pipelines.

The commission – which is meeting at Huntington Beach City Hall — will review a supplemental Environmental Impact Report (EIR) to determine whether to approve the lease. Demonstrators gathered outside the meeting to protest the environmental impact the plant and pipes could have on the region and local beaches. They argue the desalination process sends brine back into the ocean, harming marine life. Several environmental groups were expected to address the SLC.

The Huntington Beach Desalination Plant, which would be located across from the AES Huntington Beach Power Station, would provide 50-million gallons of water per day once complete.

According to the Municipal Water District of Orange County, the plant would generate 8 percent of Orange County’s total water supply and is designed to utilize the power plant’s existing ocean pipeline.

“There’s absolutely a need for this water,” said Scott Maloni with Poseidon Water. “And the absence of the Huntington Beach Desalination Plant, Orange County becomes more dependent on Northern California for water.”

The Poseidon project is slated to cost an estimated $859 million, according to the Orange County Register. This is only the first of three hurdles. It also has to get approval from the Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board and the California Coastal Commission, the Register reports.

If approved by all three, Poseidon hopes to begin construction in 2018. Water would begin flowing in 2022.