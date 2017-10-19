California Wildfire Losses Expected To Top $1 Billion

Ben Pederson looks at what remains of his bedroom after his family's home was destroyed by wildfire in Santa Rosa, California, October 11, 2017. The death toll from some of California's worst ever wildfires rose to 17 as thousands of firefighters battled to bring the infernos under control. The fires which have devastated California's wine country are already among the deadliest ever in the western US state and officials warned they expect the toll to go up. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)