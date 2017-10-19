California Wildfire Losses Expected To Top $1 Billion

Filed Under: California wildfires
Ben Pederson looks at what remains of his bedroom after his family's home was destroyed by wildfire in Santa Rosa, California, October 11, 2017. The death toll from some of California's worst ever wildfires rose to 17 as thousands of firefighters battled to bring the infernos under control. The fires which have devastated California's wine country are already among the deadliest ever in the western US state and officials warned they expect the toll to go up. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

CAMARILLO (CBSLA/AP) — California’s insurance commissioner says preliminary estimates of losses from the state’s recent siege of wildfires exceed $1 billion and that the figure is expected to rise.

Commissioner Dave Jones told reporters in Los Angeles Thursday that the $1.045 billion estimate comes from the eight largest insurers in the affected areas.

“In California, we are seeing more severe and less predictable wildfires, which poses enormous challenges to all Californians,” Jones told a media audience at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel.

Authorities say nearly 7,000 homes and structures were destroyed in Northern California’s deadly wildfires.

That number also is expected to increase. A few dozen homes and other structures also recently burned in a Southern California fire.

