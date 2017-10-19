Burned Body Found Near Mt. Wilson Observatory

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (CBSLA) — A body has been found near the Mt. Wilson Observatory, where firefighters continue to battle a 50-acre brush fire.
Deputies say the remains were found in the same area of the fire, which started Tuesday morning. The fire has since burned 50 acres close to an array of communication towers and the historic observatory and is 35 percent contained.
The coroner says the body was burned beyond recognition.
It’s not clear yet if the discovery of the body was linked to reports of an 18-year-old man reported missing on Monday. His family has been looking for him in that area, based on the last location of his cell phone.