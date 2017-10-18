Customers Complain About Delayed Data Breach Response From Pizza Hut

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For some customers caught up in yet another data breach, this Pizza Hut delivery was much too late.

The company on Saturday informed what it says is a “small percentage” of its customers about a hack in early October that may have compromised some personal information.

An email from Pizza Hut shared on social media referred to the hack as a “temporary security intrusion” that occurred between Oct. 1-2 and affected what the company claimed was less than one percent of customers on its website and mobile app around that time period.

And while the scope of the hack appeared to be limited, affected customers took to social media to express frustration over why it took Pizza Hut nearly two weeks to disclose the breach.

yup. so they knew this happened immediately but didn't notify customers until today. my bank acct was emptied a few days ago, had no idea pic.twitter.com/xC4vhPJg3M — ᴄᴏᴜʀᴛɴᴇʏ. (@runawaywithit) October 14, 2017

(5) Why did it take @pizzahut TWO weeks to notify me of the breach after some asshole has been using my credit card for a WEEK?! 😡😡 — Tiorys Aristy (@MissT_Tista) October 15, 2017

Hey @pizzahut thanks for notifying me yesterday for a data breach you had 2 weeks ago. Had thousands of dollars taken from account. #timely — Jason Hitchcock (@money4tacos) October 15, 2017

Hey @pizzahut, thanks for telling me you got hacked 2 weeks after you lost my cc number. And a week after someone started using it.#timely — Peter Yoachim (@PeterYoachim) October 14, 2017

Pizza Hut is the sixth major company to reveal a privacy breach since September, along with companies like Equifax, Yahoo, and Whole Foods.