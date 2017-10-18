Melvin Gordon And Jerry Miller Get An Earful And A Mouthful

By Christopher Millard

Kicking off the 2017 NFL season has been hard work for LA Chargers running back Melvin Gordon. To take a break, Melvin teamed up with local expert Jerry Miller to check out some of his new city’s sights and sounds. LA is proud to have a new franchise to cheer for, and Miller is just the guy to show Gordon around his new city. Together, they blitz a Los Angeles Jack in the Box and end up at the legendary record store, Amoeba Music. They’ll get some prime Jack in the Box grub and a lesson in vinyl record collecting.

To start the day’s festivities off properly, Miller puts in an order at their favorite “hangry” appeasing spot, aka The Jack. Gordon has the Jack in the Box menu memorized, and quickly lists off his favorites to Jerry over the phone: a Bacon Ranch Monster Taco, a Jumbo Jack and an order of Stuffed Jalapeños. Game on.

After getting some grub, the two head to Hollywood to tackle one of the largest record stores in the world and catch a vibe of LA’s musical heritage.

Amoeba Music is a California chain started in 1990, with its flagship Berkeley, CA location. The store quickly grew to occupy a second location in the Haight-Ashbury area of San Francisco nine years later, and a third in Los Angeles on Sunset Boulevard in 2001. Despite its relatively new post in SoCal, the LA store quickly ensnared “iconic” status. With more than 250,000 titles, Amoeba Music became the hottest place for buying music in the entire world.

Our freshly “Jacked” heroes meet up with Music Manager Daniel Tures to give him his own opportunity to “attack some Jack,” while going the whole nine yards on Amoeba Music. Amoeba prides itself itself on its extensive vinyl collection. Tures proceeds to give the duo a lesson in sonic authenticity, explaining that vinyl “is physically capturing the soundwave” of the original recording process, void of any digitization algorithms. It lends to a “warm, crisp” sound that makes the product that Amoeba is providing, the pride of Los Angeles.

Jerry and Melvin end their audiophile adventure by bidding farewell to Tures and Amoeba, leaving behind some choice Jack in the Box eats.