It’s Para-abnormal! Customers See The Furniture Move At This Bar Even When Sober

VENTURA (CBSLA) — The owners of Cronies bar and restaurant say they aren’t pulling some kind of Halloween prank.

But on video they have surveillance tape clearly showing furniture moving about the place — and on its own.

Furniture. Moving. Without. Anyone. Touching. It.

Spooky! What? What gives?

CBS2’s Amy Johnson spoke to the co-0wner and patrons to get to the bottom of the paranormal mystery.

One eerie tape shows a group of bar stools — when one just topples over. This happened in the middle of the night when there was no one around .

The general manager at Cronies made a video using the footage from the security camera a few weeks ago posting it on social media.

Two weeks later, some more unexplained movement. This time it was move subtle but a chair could be seen moving.

A lady having lunch noticed the moving chair and checked it out.

“For this to happen it’s pretty creepy,” said Dave Foldes, Cronies co-owner.

Foldes started Cronies decades ago, a place for friends to hang out.

“It’s just really weird. We’ve been here 27 years nothing weird like this has ever happened,” Foldes said.

Customers who’ve seen the video don’t seem to be frightened by the unusual movement.

“It’s just funny,” said Kristie. “Interesting.”

“I’m okay until it’s my chair that moves,” said Corey.

But others — well — they’re not so sure.

“So many people come here and go — maybe it’s haunted,” said customer Juan Munoz.

The restaurant’s walls are filled with pictures of employees and patrons no longer with us.

The owners think they have nothing but good spirits (for a bar, that’s appropriate) walking around.

Two men in particular have left memories.

“Ralph and Don. They were our first originals. They actually introduced me to my wife. And they died 25 years ago,” Foldes says, “whenever something funny happens, we blame it on them.”