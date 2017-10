LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Javier Baez snapped an 0-for-20 skid with two home runs, Wade Davis hung on for a six-out save and the Chicago Cubs avoided a sweep, holding off the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Wednesday night in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series.

Dodgers fans on social media remained unfazed and expressed confidence that this team will still go all the way.

Here is a sample of the conversation:

#Dodgers will bring it home 🏡 for the win.. — Alicia Salazar (@Albeehonest) October 19, 2017

Still playing with house money. Let's finish them tomorrow boys! #Dodgers #ThisTeam — Brandon Rod (@B_real00) October 19, 2017

I Hope that Tomorrow clinch the WS @ClaytonKersh22 is the answer for my prayers for the last 29 years#ThisTeam #Dodgers #LetsGoDodgers — D@niel D@nny Hdz. (@Danhram) October 19, 2017

We win the National League Pennant tomorrow! GO DODGERS! #ThisTeam #Dodgers — Mike Shippey👍🏻 (@mikeshippey) October 19, 2017