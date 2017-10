CHICAGO (CBSLA/AP) — Yu Darvish pitched into the seventh inning, Chris Taylor homered again and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-1 on Tuesday night to open a commanding 3-0 lead in the NL Championship Series.

Dodgers fans on social media were ecstatic over the team’s sixth straight victory in the postseason, a franchise record, as well as the dominant performance of Darvish.

Here is a sample of the conversation:

Big time pitching performance….#yudarvish — Patrick Martinson (@PatMart33) October 18, 2017

Enjoying @Cubs fans' tears tonight. A bit salty but nonetheless delicious #Dodgers — xtbl (@xtbl) October 18, 2017

Yu Darvish put in a good night. #Dodgers #ThisTeamLA — Tracy Connolly (@connolly_tracy) October 18, 2017

#YuDarvish was everything and more. Guy has stepped it up in the postseason. 👏 #ThisTeam #Dodgers — Miriam ⚾️💙 (@121826am) October 18, 2017

Awesome gesture by #YuDarvish to home plate as he walked off! — T.J. (@TulsaMerchGuy) October 18, 2017

This was the show and prove playoff Game for #Darvish and he SHOWED OUT! This is why they got him 💰 #Dodgers #mlb #NLDS — Jeff G. (@TheSportsDude) October 18, 2017