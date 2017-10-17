Crews Douse Intense Fire At Chevron Refinery In El Segundo

EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) — Fire crews raced Tuesday night to an intense fire at a refinery just south of Los Angeles International Airport in El Segundo.
The Chevron and El Segundo Fire Departments were fighting the fire on the west side of the Chevron refinery.
Vista Del Mar was shut down between 45th and Grand Avenue.
Officials were asking nearby residents to shut the doors and windows of their homes because smoke was blowing into residential areas.
The largest refinery on the West Coast supplies 20 percent of gas to Southern California and 40 percent of jet fuel to nearby LAX Airport.
Crews were able to extinguish all visible flame by 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.
