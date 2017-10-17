WATCH LIVE: Brush Fire Burns Near Mt. Wilson | Listen Live To KNX 1070

Early Morning Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Mt. Wilson

(credit: CBS)

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (CBSLA) — A small brush fire broke out early Tuesday near Mt. Wilson in the Angeles National Forest.

No structures were immediately threatened by the blaze, which has now burned about 12 acres near communication towers and the historic observatory on Mount Wilson. However, Los Angeles County officials say no structures were immediately threatened.

Light winds and cool morning temperatures helped crews, and helicopters started water drops after sunrise.

Ground crews are on their way to the scene but Nathan Judy with the Angeles National Forest says access will be an issue with this fire because the fire is burning near the 5,710-foot peak.

The fire can be seen across the Los Angeles basin.

 

