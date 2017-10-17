Apple Valley Man Falls Through Ground Into Collapsed Septic Tank

APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA) — Imagine going outside to water the lawn and disappearing into the ground.

That’s what Dennis Love experienced Monday, after falling into a sinkhole and into 15 feet of water in what turned out to be a collapsed septic tank.

“Next thing I know, I’m under water,” Love said. “Managed to float to the top, couldn’t reach to the top.”

He tried to pull himself up using roots, but was unable to get out of the tank. Neighbors eventually found him and tried to get him out.

After stabilizing the surface, firefighters were finally able to rescue him using a harness.

