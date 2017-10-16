Police: Student With Airsoft Guns Taken Into Custody At School

ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) — An eight-grade student was taken into custody Monday after taking several Airsoft guns to his Alhambra elementary school, police said.
Staff at Fremont Elementary School called police after being alerted by a student that a fellow pupil was seen in a restroom attempting to a paper towel with a cigarette lighter, Alhambra police Sgt. Steven Carr said.
“After determining that there was no fire, staff brought the student in and located an Airsoft gun in his backpack,” Carr said. “A subsequent search of the student’s locker revealed two additional Airsoft guns.”
The guns that fire plastic pellets “were clearly identifiable as toys as their orange high-visibility markers had not been removed and/or altered,” Carr said.
The student was taken into custody, Carr said.
There were no injuries and no property damage, Carr said.
Alhambra Unified School District officials notified parents of the situation, Carr said.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)