Section 8 Waiting List Lottery Reopens For First Time In 13 Years

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the first time in more than a decade, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles is reopening the Section 8 waiting list lottery.
More than 6000,000 are expected to apply for the rental subsidy program when it reopens Monday.
The Housing Authority will use a computer-randomized system to select up to 20,000 applicants for placement on the Section 8 waiting list.
The federal Section 8 program provides rental assistance to recipients by paying a portion of their rent directly to their landlords. More than 56,000 households in the city of Los Angeles are currently enrolled, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office.
A shortfall in federal funding had kept the waiting list closed for the past 13 years.
Anyone interested in the program will be able to apply online through 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Applicants can visit hacla.hcvlist.org to submit an application.