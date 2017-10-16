Section 8 Waiting List Lottery Reopens For First Time In 13 Years

SAN FRANCISCO - JUNE 06: Rows of houses stand June 6, 2007 in San Francisco, California. The National Association of Realtors announced today that it is lowering its forecast of the U.S. housing market as home sales continue to be weak. The NAR predicts that existing home sales will drop 4.6 percent to $6.18 million instead of 2.9 percent as previously forecast and new home sales are expected to slip 18.2 percent to 860,000 compared to the previous prediction of 17.8 percent. San Francisco has seen an 11 percent increase in inventory of properties listed for sale.
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the first time in more than a decade, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles is reopening the Section 8 waiting list lottery.

More than 6000,000 are expected to apply for the rental subsidy program when it reopens Monday.

The Housing Authority will use a computer-randomized system to select up to 20,000 applicants for placement on the Section 8 waiting list.

The federal Section 8 program provides rental assistance to recipients by paying a portion of their rent directly to their landlords. More than 56,000 households in the city of Los Angeles are currently enrolled, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office.

A shortfall in federal funding had kept the waiting list closed for the past 13 years.

Anyone interested in the program will be able to apply online through 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Applicants can visit hacla.hcvlist.org to submit an application.

