Man, Woman Killed In Long Beach Collision

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A man and a woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Long Beach late Saturday night.
Police dispatched about 10:45 p.m. to the 600 block of Shoreline Avenue discovered a two-vehicle crash and the two crash victims.
According to police, a woman was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed the man to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.
Both victims were riding in the same car.
There were no other reported injuries. Authorities cleared the scene at 5 a.m. Sunday.
The cause and circumstances of the crash were unknown. Police are investigating whether street racing was a possible factor.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)