Kevin de Leon To Challenge Feinstein For Senate Seat

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California state Senate leader Kevin de Leon (D- Los Angeles) announced Sunday that he will challenge fellow Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein when she seeks re-election in 2018.
In an email, Leon said he is running because “we now stand at the frontlines of a historic struggle for the very soul of America, against a President without one.”
Feinstein had announced plans to seek re-election via a Tweet posted Oct. 9.
De Leon, 50, was elected to the state Senate in 2010 and became Senate President Pro Tempore on June 19, 2014. The Los Angeles native was a member of the state Assembly from 2006 to 2010.
At age 84, Feinstein is the United States Senate’s oldest member. She has positioned herself as a centrist, but some more progressive Democrats have questioned her skepticism about single-payer health care proposals and seeming support for some of President Donald Trump’s policies and nominees.
She was elected to the Senate in 1992. Feinstein served as mayor of San Francisco from 1978 to 1988.
