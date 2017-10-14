Firefighters Extinguish Major Structure Fire In Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A major fire burning Saturday evening in a 120,000-square-foot building in Boyle Heights forced LAFD crews into a defensive stance before finally knocking it down in 2 hours and 15 minutes.
A total of 130 firefighters battled the blaze. There were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians.
The fire was reported at 6:43 p.m. at 1585 South Rio Vista Ave., Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
The flames were through the roof of the single-story building and firefighters left the roof of the building “due to heavy fire load and high voltage power lines,” according to Bastman. Flames had also compromised the structural integrity of the building.
Firefighters were training water on the building from the outside and working to protect surrounding structures, she said. They discovered a marijuana grow inside one of those structures.
The burned building reportedly is used for fabric manufacturing, Bastman said.
