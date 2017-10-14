Dodgers Announce 25-Man NLCS Roster

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday announced their 25-man roster for the NLCS against the Chicago Cubs .
The series begins Saturday evening at Dodger Stadium.
First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. PT
The Dodgers will carry 11 pitchers and 14 position players. Corey Seager will miss the entire series due to a back injury. He will be eligible for the World Series.
The 11 pitchers are Tony Cingrani, Yu Darvish, Josh Fields, Rich Hill, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Kenta Maeda, Brandon Morrow, Ross Stripling, Tony Watson and Alex Wood.
The 14 position players are Austin Barnes, Cody Bellinger, Charlie Culberson, Andre Ethier, Kyle Farmer, Logan Forsythe, Yasmani Grandal, Curtis Granderson, Kike Hernandez, Joc Pederson, Yasiel Puig, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Chase Utley.