Zappos Offers To Pay Funeral Expenses Of 58 Las Vegas Shooting Victims

A message in remembrance of those killed in last week's massacre is displayed on windows at the Zappos headquarters building on October 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas-based company has offered to cover funeral-related costs for the families of the 58 victims killed in the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 1, 2017. The online retailer had already pledged to match up to USD 1 million donated to their CrowdWise fundraising campaign. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Online retailer Zappos has offered to cover the funeral expenses of the 58 people killed in the Las Vegas massacre.

Zappos, which is based in Las Vegas, already announced they would match donations up to $1 million to help support the victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting.

Families in need of immediate assistance with funeral-related costs can reach out to zapposforgood@zappos.com.

Half of the victims killed in the shooting either lived or had deep roots in Southern California.

Zappos says 100 percent of the CrowdRise proceeds will go victims and their families, and that the company will cover all fees.

