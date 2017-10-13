Zappos Offers To Pay Funeral Expenses Of 58 Las Vegas Shooting Victims

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Online retailer Zappos has offered to cover the funeral expenses of the 58 people killed in the Las Vegas massacre.
Zappos, which is based in Las Vegas, already announced they would match donations up to $1 million to help support the victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting.
Families in need of immediate assistance with funeral-related costs can reach out to zapposforgood@zappos.com.
Half of the victims killed in the shooting either lived or had deep roots in Southern California.
Zappos says 100 percent of the CrowdRise proceeds will go victims and their families, and that the company will cover all fees.