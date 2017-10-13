Survivor Of Aliso Viejo Murderous Rampage Knows He’s Lucky To Be Alive

ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) — Todd Kuchar says it happened all so fast he didn’t know what to do.

Kuchar told CBS2’s Dave Lopez the shooting inside an Aliso Viejo home happened without warning and there was no where to run.

The rampage left two dead, and two wounded.

“There was no warning,” he said, “He came down the stairs after he said he was going to take a nap. He came down, loaded up the gun (makes gun loading sounds) and shoots my buddy Doug, and he falls against the door. I’m sitting on the couch, I took one to the knee. The bullet is still lodged in my leg.”

Kuchar said he still can’t believe what he was seeing. And he said there was no way to stop the shooter.

“We were just sitting there watching TV,” he said. “Just relaxing.”

The 26-year-old suspect coming down the stairs, identified as Luke William Ferguson, his friend Doug’s son. He was firing away — shooting his own father. He also shot his father’s long-time girlfriend, Lisa Cosenza, 51.

Kuchar said she helped raised Luke since the time he was a teenager. He said he didn’t understand why Luke shot any of them.

“He had nothing against me,” Kuchar said, “I’ve only known him about a month.”

Lopez asked if Ferguson said anything while shooting.

“No,” he said, “And he had a smirk on his face like he was loving doing it.”

Kuchar told Lopez he knows he’s “lucky to be alive.”

Kuchar said that he never saw any problems in the house with Luke or between Luke and his father or with Luke and his literal step-mother. (Authorities said last night they had been called to the home the previous night for a domestic situation but did not elaborate. Sheriff’s officials were also quoted as saying the shooting started after an argument in the home Wednesday afternoon.)

Lopez asked Kuchar if the father was scared of his son and he also replied “no.”

“He never gave me a warning he was moving in either,” said Kuchar. “He just let him come in.”

Kuchar sounded a bit shaky the day after he’d been shot and Lopez asked if he was still in shock.

“I don’t even know what to think right now,” he said.

The other surviving victim, a male, was shot in the face. He reportedly has injuries to both of his eyes.