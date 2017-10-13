Investigation Launched After Victorville Woman, 46, Is Found Dead At Home

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Authorities have launched an investigation into the death of a 46-year-old woman found deceased inside her Victorville home.
Deputies responded to the location just before 12:55 a.m. after the woman’s sister called authorities asking them to make a welfare check. She also said her sister was new to the area and had not called to check in for several days. She said her sister not calling was completely out of character.
The deputies responded to the 15700 block of Sueno Lane. They made entry into the home and they found Veda Mims deceased.
Specialized Investigators from the Homicide Deputies are conducting a death investigation. Details related to the investigation are not being released at this time, authorities said.
The Coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Detail, Detective Walter Peraza at (909) 387-3589.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at http://www.wetip.com