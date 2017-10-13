Catalina Ferry To End Free Birthday Rides

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — Come 2018, there will be no more free rides to Catalina – at least for those celebrating their birthday.
Catalina Express will end its “Birthday Ride” promotion on Dec. 31, which means visitors to Catalina Island have just a few months to go for free on their birthday.
The ferry company says its Birthday Ride program was initially launched to mark its 30th anniversary in 2012 and provided visitors “a novel way to celebrate their birthday with friends and loved ones.”
“We launched the program not only to celebrate our 30th anniversary, but to provide an incentive for visitors to get a ‘taste’ of the new Catalina, which has grown and evolved with the opening of new attractions, restaurants, culture and entertainment,” said Catalina Express president/CEO Greg Bombard.