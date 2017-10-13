Best Activities This Weekend In Los Angeles – October 13

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride
Griffith Park (OLD ZOO)
4730 Crystal Springs Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90027
losangeleshauntedhayride.com
Setting up shop for a haunt experience in the woods of Griffith Park means this ticket comes with a real element of the paranormal. Not only are the grounds really considered to be haunted, but also you are spending the evening in what was an abandoned zoo. If demonic clowns tormenting guests on a slow-moving hayride isn’t enough, three mazes including the House of Shadows, which takes place in the complete dark, make for a truly nerve-racking experience. Quickly becoming one of the Southland’s most anticipated Halloween traditions, the Haunted Hayride is an immersive thrill that is well worth the price of admission.
Michelada Rumble
Santa Anita Park
285 W Huntington Dr.
Arcadia, CA 91007
eaglerockmusicfestival.org
Equal parts beer festival, custom car show, concert, and day at the track, the Michelada Rumble ultimately revolves around the working class Bloody Mary that uses beer instead of vodka. With dozens of vendors all crafting their own signature on the bloody beer beverage, patrons will get to explore the variations while betting on the ponies, enjoying the eye candy of a field of custom lowriders, and even taking performances from the likes of Baby Bash and even a Selena tribute. Truly a SoCal-centric event, the Michelada Rumble will even host live Mexican wrestling to add to the entertainment value. As far as daytime parties go, the Rumble will be wild.
See Depeche Mode
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90068
(323) 850-2000
www.hollywoodbowl.com
Few venues carry the same prestige as The Hollywood Bowl. This weekend, recent Rock N Roll Hall of Fame nominees Depeche Mode continue their Global Spirit tour with four nights at the bowl. Few bands enjoy the kind of fanaticism DM does in Los Angeles. Earlier this summer, a screening of the band’s documentary Live: 101 drew massive crowds. L.A. hosts an annual convention dedicated entirely to the band. It’s that kind of passion, combined with the romance of the Hollywood Bowl that promises to make for a truly memorable string of nights. Grab your ticket and don’t be surprised to see something historic.
Dodgers Game 2 of the NLCS
Dodger Stadium
1000 Vin Scully Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
www.dodgers.com
Last season ended for the Dodgers during the NLCS with a loss to the Cubs. While we could probably chalk that one up to history being on the Cubbies’ side, to drop consecutive seasons just shy of the World Series would be a heartbreaking end to what has been a magical 2017 for the Dodgers. Sweeping Houston, the boys in blue are going into the NLCS with some real momentum. That last time L.A. had a World Series was 1988. Hopefully history is on the blue crew’s side this time around. Either way, this Sunday is a chance for the loyal fans to show some love for their team and make some noise down in the Chavez Ravine.
Paw Patrol: Live
The Highlands
6801 Hollywood Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 461-9800
thehighlandshollywood.com
The adorable team of canine critical thinkers and problem solvers known as the Paw Patrol are another of Nickelodeon’s growing list of bankable properties. The popularity of the series has spurned a live experience that is now in it’s second incarnation with “Race to the Rescue.” Crisscrossing the nation, the stage show translation brings the pups to live and gives kids and adults alike the opportunity to experience their favorite cast of four-legged characters away from a TV screen. Score some well-deserved mommy/daddy brownie points and surprise the little ones with tickets to see Chase, Marshall, Skye, Zuma, Rubble, and Rocky.