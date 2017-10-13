Best Activities This Weekend In Los Angeles – October 13

As we head more and more into fall, there are a bevy of great things to get into over the weekend. If you are looking to keep things family-friendly or if you have a pass to let loose during your time away from the office, there is something ideal any of the days this weekend.

Friday, October 13



Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

Griffith Park (OLD ZOO)

4730 Crystal Springs Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

losangeleshauntedhayride.com Griffith Park (OLD ZOO)4730 Crystal Springs Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90027 Setting up shop for a haunt experience in the woods of Griffith Park means this ticket comes with a real element of the paranormal. Not only are the grounds really considered to be haunted, but also you are spending the evening in what was an abandoned zoo. If demonic clowns tormenting guests on a slow-moving hayride isn’t enough, three mazes including the House of Shadows, which takes place in the complete dark, make for a truly nerve-racking experience. Quickly becoming one of the Southland’s most anticipated Halloween traditions, the Haunted Hayride is an immersive thrill that is well worth the price of admission.

Saturday, October 14



Michelada Rumble

Santa Anita Park

285 W Huntington Dr.

Arcadia, CA 91007

eaglerockmusicfestival.org Santa Anita Park285 W Huntington Dr.Arcadia, CA 91007 Equal parts beer festival, custom car show, concert, and day at the track, the Michelada Rumble ultimately revolves around the working class Bloody Mary that uses beer instead of vodka. With dozens of vendors all crafting their own signature on the bloody beer beverage, patrons will get to explore the variations while betting on the ponies, enjoying the eye candy of a field of custom lowriders, and even taking performances from the likes of Baby Bash and even a Selena tribute. Truly a SoCal-centric event, the Michelada Rumble will even host live Mexican wrestling to add to the entertainment value. As far as daytime parties go, the Rumble will be wild.





See Depeche Mode

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 850-2000

www.hollywoodbowl.com Hollywood Bowl2301 N. Highland Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90068(323) 850-2000 Few venues carry the same prestige as The Hollywood Bowl. This weekend, recent Rock N Roll Hall of Fame nominees Depeche Mode continue their Global Spirit tour with four nights at the bowl. Few bands enjoy the kind of fanaticism DM does in Los Angeles. Earlier this summer, a screening of the band’s documentary Live: 101 drew massive crowds. L.A. hosts an annual convention dedicated entirely to the band. It’s that kind of passion, combined with the romance of the Hollywood Bowl that promises to make for a truly memorable string of nights. Grab your ticket and don’t be surprised to see something historic.

Sunday, October 15



Dodgers Game 2 of the NLCS

Dodger Stadium

1000 Vin Scully Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.dodgers.com Dodger Stadium1000 Vin Scully Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012 Last season ended for the Dodgers during the NLCS with a loss to the Cubs. While we could probably chalk that one up to history being on the Cubbies’ side, to drop consecutive seasons just shy of the World Series would be a heartbreaking end to what has been a magical 2017 for the Dodgers. Sweeping Houston, the boys in blue are going into the NLCS with some real momentum. That last time L.A. had a World Series was 1988. Hopefully history is on the blue crew’s side this time around. Either way, this Sunday is a chance for the loyal fans to show some love for their team and make some noise down in the Chavez Ravine.





Paw Patrol: Live

The Highlands

6801 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 461-9800

thehighlandshollywood.com The Highlands6801 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 461-9800 The adorable team of canine critical thinkers and problem solvers known as the Paw Patrol are another of Nickelodeon’s growing list of bankable properties. The popularity of the series has spurned a live experience that is now in it’s second incarnation with “Race to the Rescue.” Crisscrossing the nation, the stage show translation brings the pups to live and gives kids and adults alike the opportunity to experience their favorite cast of four-legged characters away from a TV screen. Score some well-deserved mommy/daddy brownie points and surprise the little ones with tickets to see Chase, Marshall, Skye, Zuma, Rubble, and Rocky.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.