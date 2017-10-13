OC Drivers Rejoice: 241 Toll Road Partly Reopens

IRVINE (CBSLA) – The southbound side of the 241 toll road between the 91 Freeway and the 261 toll road in Orange County has reopened Friday after being closed for several days due to the Canyon Fire 2.

Just before 5 a.m., Anaheim Fire & Rescue confirmed that the southbound lanes between the 91 Freeway and Santiago Canyon Road and Chapman Avenue have reopened.

The northbound lanes remain closed however.

UPDATE: southbound 241 is open between 91 fey and Santiago Cyn Rd/Chapman Ave. northbound remains closed. #CanyonFire2 https://t.co/ii1CXknHa1 — Anaheim Fire &Rescue (@AnaheimFire) October 13, 2017

Meanwhile, O.C. Fire Authority temporarily closed the southbound off-ramp to Santiago Canyon Road Friday morning, according to the Transportation Corridor Agencies, which manage Orange County’s toll roads. It will reopen later Friday morning.

Thousands of drivers rely on the toll road to commute between south Orange County and the Inland Empire. Caltrans officials say flames got close enough to the freeway to damage fencing, guardrails, and signs. Fire retardant was left on the pavement during the Canyon Fire 2 battle.

The Canyon Fire 2 that broke out Monday has burned 9,214 acres in the Anaheim Hills area and was 65 percent contained as of Thursday night.

The fire has destroyed 25 structures and damaged 48 more while threatening some 3,500 others, according to the latest update from the Orange County Fire Authority. More than 1,400 firefighters and other responders from multiple agencies were working on the blaze.

The Canyon Fire 2 erupted about a mile from the area scorched by the recent Canyon Fire, which broke out Sept. 25 and blackened more than 2,600 acres. Smoke from the new blaze could be seen for miles in all directions Monday, prompting warnings from health officials for people to remain indoors.

The fire initially broke out near the 91 Freeway east of Gypsum Canyon Road, near the Coal Canyon flashpoint of September’s Canyon Fire, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)