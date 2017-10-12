2 Dead, 2 Wounded In Aliso Viejo Shooting

Filed Under: Aliso Viejo, fatal, Shooting

ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) —   Two people were fatally shot and two more wounded in Aliso Viejo Thursday afternoon.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department are on scene investigating.

The shooting allegedly took place at 6 Ashbury Court.

Paramedics arrived on scene and declared two people dead, reported Stu Mundel in Sky9.

The deceased were described as a male and a female. The two wounded were described as males in their 50s.

The search is on for the suspect, Mundel reported. The weapon was not recovered.

Officials did not give suspect information on the suspect or their vehicle.

 

 

