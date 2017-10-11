Parking Structure Evacuated At Pasadena City College

Filed Under: pasadena city college

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Authorities evacuated a parking structure Wednesday at Pasadena City College after a man was found passed out in a car with “suspicious notes” on the outside of a vehicle, authorities said.

Officials closed Hill Avenue from Del Mar Boulevard to Green Street on the southwest side of the campus just before noon after reports of a man who appeared to have passed out inside a vehicle, according to Lisa Derderian of the Pasadena Fire Department.

In addition to a strong odor of sulfur, there were “suspicious notes” on the outside of the vehicle, which was on the third story of the structure, Derderian said.

A hazmat team was called in to assess the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch