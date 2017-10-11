Boy, 3, Killed By SUV In Tustin Driveway

TUSTIN (CBSLA) – A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed by an SUV at a Tustin apartment complex Tuesday night.
The crash occurred at 6:11 p.m. at a complex in the 15600 block of Pasadena Avenue, according to Tustin police. The boy was standing in a driveway with his family when a Ford Explorer being driven by a woman struck him.
His family rendered emergency aid until police and paramedics arrived. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities, police said. At this time, investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved. No charges have yet been filed.