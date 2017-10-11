Amazon Introduces Logins For Teen Shoppers

Filed Under: Amazon, Online Shopping

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Amazon is targeting a new segment of shoppers – teenagers.

The online shopping giant announced Wednesday a new way for teens 13 to 17 years old to shop or stream content through the Amazon apps with their own logins.

Parents can supervise loosely by simply setting a pre-approved spending limit per order, or set it up so they’re notified of every order and must approve it.

The new move could be a seen simply as a bid to give teenagers more freedom.

“As a parent of a teen, I know how they crave independence, but at the same time, that has to be balanced with the convenience and trust that parents need,” Michael Carr, vice president of Amazon Households, said in a statement.

On the other end of the spectrum, the move could be seen as an effort to indoctrinate teens and get them addicted to Amazon early, before they become loyal to a competitor.

Teen logins are evidently a new feature of Amazon Households, which allows an account holder to share prime shipping and digital content with members of their households.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch