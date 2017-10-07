Woman Struck, Killed By Metro Train In Jefferson Park

Filed Under: Jefferson Park, Metro

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman in her 30s was struck and killed Saturday by a Metro Expo line train in the Jefferson Park community of Los Angeles.

Paramedics and firefighters dispatched at 10:41 a.m. to 3645 S. 11th Ave. pronounced the woman dead at the scene, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Metro has stopped trains on the Expo Line between the Western and Crenshaw stations and is setting up bus service for passengers between those stops, said Metro spokeswoman Kim Upton, who advised riders heading to Saturday’s 1 p.m. USC game at the Coliseum to leave early or consider other routes.

Metro is turning back trains from the Expo/Western station on the east and the Expo/Crenshaw station on the west, setting up bus bridges between those stops, Upton said.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

